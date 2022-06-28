Lufthansa to reactivate A380s from summer 2023

Lufthansa Group announced (27-Jun-2022) it will reactivate its A380 aircraft from summer 2023, in response to the sharp increase in demand and delayed delivery of ordered aircraft. The company has 14 A380s in deep storage in Spain and France, of which six have been sold. Lufthansa outlined it is currently assessing the number of A380s it will reactivate as well as the destinations to which it will operate. As previously reported by CAPA, the group already purchased seven Boeing 787-9s to fill capacity gaps created by the delayed delivery of the 777-9. The 777-9 was originally scheduled for delivery in 2023, but is currently advised for 2025. [more - original PR]