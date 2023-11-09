Lufthansa to offer free messaging on short and medium haul flights from mid Jan-2024

Lufthansa announced (08-Nov-2023) it will offer unlimited free messaging on its short and medium haul flights from mid Jan-2024. The service will be available to passengers on A320 family aircraft equipped with WiFi. In addition, the carrier will reduce the tariff for all other onboard internet packages by almost 50% from the same date. The prerequisite for using the new free service is logging into FlyNet with a Miles & More service card number, or with an email address registered with the Lufthansa Group Travel ID. A new login or registration is also possible during the flight. [more - original PR]