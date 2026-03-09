Loading
9-Mar-2026 3:14 PM

Lufthansa to focus on 'internationalisation, fleet renewal and efficiency improvements' in 2026: CEO

Lufthansa Group chairman and CEO Carsten Spohr stated (06-Mar-2026) the group plans to focus on "internationalisation, fleet renewal and efficiency improvements" in 2026. Lufthansa Group's capacity growth will focus on long haul services, while short haul capacity is expected to remain stable. The group is considering increasing frequency to Singapore, India, China and South Africa and expects new generation aircraft to comprise approximately 30% of its fleet by the end of 2026. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More