Lufthansa operates first scheduled flight with Allegris cabin

Lufthansa Group announced (01-May-2024) the first scheduled service with the Lufthansa Allegris cabin from Munich to Vancouver on 01-May-2024. Toronto will be the second Allegris destination from 02-May-2024, which will be served alternately with Vancouver on select flights for "the first few months". As further A350s are delivered, Allegris will also be made available on services to Chicago and Montreal in summer 2024. From late summer 2024, Allegris will be available to Shanghai and San Francisco, which will initially replacing the existing Allegris destinations. From summer 2024, Allegris will be offered for booking for winter 2024/25 with the entire product range. [more - original PR]