Lufthansa Group targeting 'minimum 8% EBIT margin' across all carriers: EVP Strategy

Lufthansa Group executive vice president strategy & member of the group executive committee, Tamur Goudarzi Pour, speaking at the CAPA World Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (21-Nov-2024) the company is targeting "prospectively a minimum 8% EBIT margin" across all business units. Mr Goudarzi Pour said: "Without that margin of 8% we would not be able to finance all our new aircraft on order".