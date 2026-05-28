Lufthansa Group CCO confirms 'stable' jet fuel supply for summer 2026
Lufthansa Group chief commercial officer (CCO) Dieter Vranckx stated (27-May-2026) the group's fuel supply is "stable" for summer 2026. Mr Vranckx said: "Just under a quarter of jet fuel shipments destined for Europe need to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. To compensate for any shortfalls in those deliveries, imports are now increasingly reaching us from other continents, for example from North America and Africa. In addition, European refineries have ramped up their jet fuel production to maximum capacity". Lufthansa Group airlines will provide services to more than 300 destinations in over 100 countries in summer 2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr warned jet fuel supplies were expected to remain constrained through the year due to the Iran war, with contingency plans including capacity reductions of up to five percent, although no aircraft had yet been grounded for fuel shortages1. Lufthansa Group subsequently cut summer capacity by one percent through cancelling Lufthansa CityLine services, removing 20,000 short haul frequencies through Oct-2026 and saving over 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel, while stating supply was "secured" for the coming weeks2. Lufthansa Group also flagged higher kerosene prices adding EUR1.7 billion of costs in 2026, and noted that potentially reduced fuel availability later in the year remained a risk factor3.