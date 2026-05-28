Lufthansa Group CCO confirms 'stable' jet fuel supply for summer 2026

Lufthansa Group chief commercial officer (CCO) Dieter Vranckx stated (27-May-2026) the group's fuel supply is "stable" for summer 2026. Mr Vranckx said: "Just under a quarter of jet fuel shipments destined for Europe need to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. To compensate for any shortfalls in those deliveries, imports are now increasingly reaching us from other continents, for example from North America and Africa. In addition, European refineries have ramped up their jet fuel production to maximum capacity". Lufthansa Group airlines will provide services to more than 300 destinations in over 100 countries in summer 2026. [more - original PR]