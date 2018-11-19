Become a CAPA Member
19-Nov-2018 9:42 AM

Lufthansa Group announces leadership changes, new Lufthansa Munich hub CCO

Deutsche Lufthansa AG announced (16-Nov-2018) plans to implement the following group leadership changes, effective 01-Jan-2019:

  • Markus Binkert: Appointed new Lufthansa Munich hub chief commercial officer (CCO) and Lufthansa Group head of marketing. Mr Binkert currently serves as SWISS CCO;
  • Steffen Harbarth: Appointed new Lufthansa CityLine management board member. He succeeds Jörg Eberhart, who will increase activities and drive future projects in the Italian market as Air Dolomiti president and CEO. [more - original PR]

