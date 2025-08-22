Lufthansa Group and Latvian Government complete investment in airBaltic
airBaltic announced (21-Aug-2025) the EUR28 million investment in the carrier by Lufthansa Group and the Latvian Government was completed, with all transaction documents signed and the required formalities finalised. airBaltic's supervisory board will expand to five members, with Lufthansa Group SVP fleet management Alexander Feuersänger and AS APF Holdings supervisory board deputy chairwoman Ruta Amtmane to join the board. The term of office of the new supervisory board members will commence on the day the increase of airBaltic's share capital is registered with the Latvian Register of Enterprises. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Latvia's Government approved a co-investment of EUR14 million in airBaltic, matching Lufthansa Group's EUR14 million investment, to maintain its strategic participation and support the carrier's long term growth. Estonian and Lithuanian partners had not reached a decision on potential participation in airBaltic's share capital, with discussions ongoing ahead of a possible IPO. The transaction was expected to close by the end of Aug-20251.