Lufthansa Group and Latvian Government complete investment in airBaltic

airBaltic announced (21-Aug-2025) the EUR28 million investment in the carrier by Lufthansa Group and the Latvian Government was completed, with all transaction documents signed and the required formalities finalised. airBaltic's supervisory board will expand to five members, with Lufthansa Group SVP fleet management Alexander Feuersänger and AS APF Holdings supervisory board deputy chairwoman Ruta Amtmane to join the board. The term of office of the new supervisory board members will commence on the day the increase of airBaltic's share capital is registered with the Latvian Register of Enterprises. [more - original PR]