Latvian Government approves EUR14m co-investment in airBaltic
Latvia's Government approved (19-Aug-2025) co-investment of EUR14 million in airBaltic, to be made simultaneously with strategic investor Lufthansa Group. Latvia's co-investment ensures the state retains its strategic participation in the company and demonstrates unified shareholder support for airBaltic's long term growth and strengthening of financial independence. Following Lufthansa Group's commitment to invest EUR14 million in airBaltic, the Latvian government decided to make a co-investment of the same amount and under identical conditions. The transaction with Lufthansa Group reached its final stage and is expected to be completed by the end of Aug-2025. Estonian and Lithuanian partners have not yet made a decision regarding a possible participation in airBaltic's share capital ahead of the company's potential initial public offering (IPO). Their potential involvement in airBaltic's capital is part of a broader, gradual process, with discussions set to continue, including the possibility of participating at the IPO stage. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Lufthansa Group's acquisition of a 10% stake in airBaltic for EUR14 million was approved by Germany's Bundeskartellamt in Jun-2025, with completion expected by the end of Aug-2025. Estonia declined an offer to acquire up to a 10% stake, while Lithuania received a similar proposal. Lufthansa's investment secures a supervisory board seat and is part of preparations for airBaltic's planned IPO in late 2025 or 20261 2 3.