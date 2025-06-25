Loading
25-Jun-2025 11:28 AM

Lufthansa Group and ITA Airways to harmonise benefits for status customers from Jul-2025

Lufthansa Group and ITA Airways announced (24-Jun-2025) plans to harmonise benefits for status customers, effective 01-Jul-2025. Details include:

Background ✨

Lufthansa Group and ITA Airways had previously expanded mutual lounge access and codeshare agreements, allowing passengers reciprocal access to over 100 lounges and seamless booking across the networks from 30-Mar-2025. ITA's redesigned Runway Lounge at Milan Linate became the first to carry the "Member of Lufthansa Group" label, with access granted to business class and eligible frequent flyer passengers of both groups1 2 3.

