25-Jun-2025 11:28 AM
Lufthansa Group and ITA Airways to harmonise benefits for status customers from Jul-2025
Lufthansa Group and ITA Airways announced (24-Jun-2025) plans to harmonise benefits for status customers, effective 01-Jul-2025. Details include:
- All status customers will have access to Lufthansa Group airlines and the ITA Airways lounges in Milan, Rome and Catania;
- Additional privileges for frequent travellers, senators and HON Circle members will be offered on ITA Airways flights;
- All status guests of the Lufthansa Group will benefit from priority check-in, additional baggage allowance and waiting list priority when flying with ITA Airways;
- Senators and HON Circle members will enjoy priority boarding, fast lane access, expedited baggage handling and free seat reservation. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Italian - II]
Background ✨
Lufthansa Group and ITA Airways had previously expanded mutual lounge access and codeshare agreements, allowing passengers reciprocal access to over 100 lounges and seamless booking across the networks from 30-Mar-2025. ITA's redesigned Runway Lounge at Milan Linate became the first to carry the "Member of Lufthansa Group" label, with access granted to business class and eligible frequent flyer passengers of both groups1 2 3.