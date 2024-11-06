Lufthansa Group Airlines senior director sales China: Partnerships important in Asia

Lufthansa Group Airlines senior director sales Greater China Qian Chen, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (06-Nov-2024) partnerships with other airlines are important for Lufthansa Group to serve Asia Pacific, since the carrier cannot serve the entire region itself due to the "huge" size of the market. Ms Chen also noted that partnerships can help the carrier overcome market restrictions and cultural differences in certain Asia Pacific markets, and commented that partnerships "can help us to grow even faster".