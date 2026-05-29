Lufthansa expands Allegris cabin to new destinations in winter 2026/27
Lufthansa announced (28-May-2026) plans to introduce its Allegris cabin interior to additional destinations in winter 2026/27. Boeing 787-9 aircraft with the Allegris cabin will be available services from Frankfurt to Vancouver, Houston, Denver, Atlanta, Detroit, San Jose, Seoul and Kuala Lumpur, and to Chennai from Mar-2027. New Allegris destinations from Munich will include Singapore, Washington and Cape Town. Lufthansa also plans to increase frequency from Frankfurt to Rio de Janeiro, San Jose, Bogota, Lagos and Hyderabad, and from Munich to São Paulo, Mexico City, Johannesburg and Washington in winter 2026/27. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Lufthansa began deploying Boeing 787-9s with the Allegris cabin on Frankfurt-Toronto from mid Oct-2025, later adding Rio de Janeiro, Bogota, Hyderabad and Austin from Dec-2025.1 Lufthansa subsequently put its first 787-9 with 25 of 28 Allegris business seats certified on sale from 15-Mar-2026, and planned summer 2026 Allegris roll-outs to Cape Town, Shanghai, Hong Kong, New York JFK, Los Angeles and Delhi.2 Lufthansa also planned an A350 Allegris deployment on Munich-Singapore from 26-Oct-2026.3