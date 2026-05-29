Lufthansa expands Allegris cabin to new destinations in winter 2026/27

Lufthansa began deploying Boeing 787-9s with the Allegris cabin on Frankfurt-Toronto from mid Oct-2025, later adding Rio de Janeiro, Bogota, Hyderabad and Austin from Dec-2025.1 Lufthansa subsequently put its first 787-9 with 25 of 28 Allegris business seats certified on sale from 15-Mar-2026, and planned summer 2026 Allegris roll-outs to Cape Town, Shanghai, Hong Kong, New York JFK, Los Angeles and Delhi.2 Lufthansa also planned an A350 Allegris deployment on Munich-Singapore from 26-Oct-2026.3