Loading
10-Oct-2025 3:31 PM

Lufthansa deploys 787-9 aircraft with Allegris cabin on Frankfurt-Toronto service

Lufthansa announced (09-Oct-2025) it commenced deployment of Boeing 787-9 aircraft with the Allegris cabin on Frankfurt-Toronto service. The Allegris cabin will also be available on services from Frankfurt to Rio de Janeiro, Bogota, Hyderabad and Austin from Dec-2025. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Lufthansa received its first Boeing 787-9 with the Allegris cabin at Frankfurt Airport, with plans to deploy it on the Frankfurt-Toronto route from mid Oct-2025. The airline expected up to nine additional 787-9s to be delivered by the end of 2025 and aimed to equip 78 long haul aircraft with Allegris cabins in the coming years1. Lufthansa anticipated operating 15 787-9s from Frankfurt in summer 20262.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More