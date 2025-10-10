Lufthansa deploys 787-9 aircraft with Allegris cabin on Frankfurt-Toronto service

Lufthansa received its first Boeing 787-9 with the Allegris cabin at Frankfurt Airport, with plans to deploy it on the Frankfurt-Toronto route from mid Oct-2025. The airline expected up to nine additional 787-9s to be delivered by the end of 2025 and aimed to equip 78 long haul aircraft with Allegris cabins in the coming years1. Lufthansa anticipated operating 15 787-9s from Frankfurt in summer 20262.