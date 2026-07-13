Lufthansa and SWISS suspend Buenos Aires services due to airport runway work
Lufthansa Group, via its official website, announced (08-Jul-2026) Lufthansa will suspend Frankfurt-Buenos Aires service from 25-Oct-2026 to 11-Nov-2026 due to runway construction work at Buenos Aires Ezeiza International Airport. Affected passengers will be rebooked primarily on alternative itineraries via Rome Fiumicino, with onward connections to and from Buenos Aires operated by ITA Airways. SWISS also announced the suspension of Zurich-Buenos Aires service during the construction period.
Background ✨
Air France planned to suspend Paris CDG-Buenos Aires from 25-Oct-2026 to 10-Nov-2026 due to runway maintenance and operational constraints at Buenos Aires Ezeiza, while its Paris CDG-Santiago service continued as scheduled.1 KLM also planned to suspend Amsterdam-Buenos Aires over the same 25-Oct-2026 to 10-Nov-2026 period, with its Amsterdam-Santiago service also impacted.2