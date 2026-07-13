Lufthansa and SWISS suspend Buenos Aires services due to airport runway work

Air France planned to suspend Paris CDG-Buenos Aires from 25-Oct-2026 to 10-Nov-2026 due to runway maintenance and operational constraints at Buenos Aires Ezeiza, while its Paris CDG-Santiago service continued as scheduled.1 KLM also planned to suspend Amsterdam-Buenos Aires over the same 25-Oct-2026 to 10-Nov-2026 period, with its Amsterdam-Santiago service also impacted.2