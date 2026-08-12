London Stansted Airport handles all time record pax traffic in Jul-2026
London Stansted Airport reported (11-Aug-2026) it handled 3.1 million passengers in Jul-2026, an increase of 6.3% year-on-year and a new all-time monthly record exceeding the previous high set in Aug-2025. Daily passenger traffic reached more than 100,000 on 18 days during Jul-2026, the most in any individual month at the airport. Spain, Italy and Türkiye were the most popular countries served from the airport during the period, with Istanbul, Dublin and Palma de Mallorca topping the list of busiest individual routes. Airport MD Gareth Powell stated: "We're... seeing some changing travel habits, with many people now taking a number of shorter breaks over the summer rather than one longer holiday", adding: "Our extensive European network is perfectly placed to meet that demand, giving passengers great choice across the continent". He continued: "At the same time, long-haul connectivity from Stansted has been boosted with Emirates recently returning to double-daily flights between London Stansted and Dubai, allowing more people to connect onwards to 140 global destinations". [more - original PR - London Stansted Airport] [more - original PR - Manchester Airports Group]
Background ✨
London Stansted Airport's traffic momentum built through 2026, with record months in Apr-2026 and May-2026 and a peak-day throughput of 102,500 on 29-May-2026.1 2 Stansted said Middle East conflict affected some services in Mar-2026 and Apr-2026, including Emirates' twice-daily Dubai operation.3 1 In 2025, it surpassed 30 million passengers for the first time and received approval to raise its annual passenger cap to 51 million.4