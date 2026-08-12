London Stansted Airport handles all time record pax traffic in Jul-2026

London Stansted Airport's traffic momentum built through 2026, with record months in Apr-2026 and May-2026 and a peak-day throughput of 102,500 on 29-May-2026.1 2 Stansted said Middle East conflict affected some services in Mar-2026 and Apr-2026, including Emirates' twice-daily Dubai operation.3 1 In 2025, it surpassed 30 million passengers for the first time and received approval to raise its annual passenger cap to 51 million.4