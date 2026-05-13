London Stansted Airport handles record 2.6m pax in Apr-2026
London Stansted Airport reported (12-May-2026) it handled 2.6 million passengers in Apr-2026, an increase of 3.2% year-on-year and a new record for the month of April. The most popular countries during the month were Spain, Italy and Türkiye, with the top individual destinations being Dublin, Istanbul and Edinburgh. The airport reported the conflict in the Middle East "did impact some services", including twice daily Emirates service to Dubai. Airport operations director Nick Millar stated: "Even with a record number of passengers using London Stansted in April, I'm delighted we were able to deliver a really very strong operational performance, both on the airfield and in the terminal". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
London Stansted Airport reported Mar-2026 traffic fell 1.5% YoY to 2.3 million, although it still marked the airport’s second busiest March and capped its busiest ever winter season with 10.6 million passengers across Nov-2025 to Mar-20261. Airport operations director Nick Millar said the summer schedule began with Turkish Airlines joining, plus new easyJet services to Paris and Ryanair flights to Malmo, following strong Easter demand1.