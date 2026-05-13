London Stansted Airport handles record 2.6m pax in Apr-2026

London Stansted Airport reported (12-May-2026) it handled 2.6 million passengers in Apr-2026, an increase of 3.2% year-on-year and a new record for the month of April. The most popular countries during the month were Spain, Italy and Türkiye, with the top individual destinations being Dublin, Istanbul and Edinburgh. The airport reported the conflict in the Middle East "did impact some services", including twice daily Emirates service to Dubai. Airport operations director Nick Millar stated: "Even with a record number of passengers using London Stansted in April, I'm delighted we were able to deliver a really very strong operational performance, both on the airfield and in the terminal". [more - original PR]