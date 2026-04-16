London Stansted Airport confirms more than 500 vacancies for Apr-2026 hiring event
London Stansted Airport announced (15-Apr-2026) plans to host a hiring event on 22-Apr-2026. The event will feature more than 30 airport employers offering over 500 vacancies in areas including customer service, security, retail, logistics and operations. Notable participants include Jet2.com, Ryanair, Swissport and Manchester Airports Group. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Ryanair previously announced 140 new cabin crew positions for its London Stansted base and held a recruitment event at the airport’s Radisson Blu Hotel on 28-Jan-2026.1 Manchester Airport also planned a hiring event on 03-Mar-2026 with more than 20 employers and more than 500 vacancies, and it stated it directly employed more than 3400 people while indirectly supporting nearly 20,000 jobs.2