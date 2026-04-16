London Stansted Airport confirms more than 500 vacancies for Apr-2026 hiring event

Ryanair previously announced 140 new cabin crew positions for its London Stansted base and held a recruitment event at the airport’s Radisson Blu Hotel on 28-Jan-2026.1 Manchester Airport also planned a hiring event on 03-Mar-2026 with more than 20 employers and more than 500 vacancies, and it stated it directly employed more than 3400 people while indirectly supporting nearly 20,000 jobs.2