London Heathrow Airport extends capacity limits into Oct-2022

London Heathrow Airport extended (15-Aug-2022) its capacity limits until 29-Oct-2022 following consultations with airlines. The airport stated passenger journeys have "improved with fewer last minute cancellations, better punctuality and shorter wait times for bags" since the introduction of a daily passenger cap of 100,000 in Jul-2022. Capacity limits will be kept under regular review and could be lifted earlier "should there be a sustained picture of better resilience and a material increase in resourcing levels". Chief commercial officer Ross Baker said: "We want to remove the cap as soon as possible, but we can only do so when we are confident that everyone operating at the airport has the resources to deliver the service our passengers deserve". [more - original PR]