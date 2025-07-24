London Heathrow Airport confirms plans to submit third runway proposal by end of Jul-2025

London Heathrow Airport confirmed (23-Jul-2025) plans to submit proposals for its privately financed investment programme to the UK Government by 31-Jul-2025. The airport stated that, depending on the government's response, it would aim to meet the government's ambition to secure planning permission during the current Parliament and for a third runway to be operational by 2035. CEO Thomas Woldbye Wodlbye stated: "We will soon submit our long term expansion plans to the Government, providing the UK with the opportunity to stay competitive, boost jobs and drive nationwide growth. Heathrow has an exciting future ahead and we are ready to get going". [more - original PR]