London Heathrow Airport confirms plans to submit third runway proposal by end of Jul-2025
London Heathrow Airport confirmed (23-Jul-2025) plans to submit proposals for its privately financed investment programme to the UK Government by 31-Jul-2025. The airport stated that, depending on the government's response, it would aim to meet the government's ambition to secure planning permission during the current Parliament and for a third runway to be operational by 2035. CEO Thomas Woldbye Wodlbye stated: "We will soon submit our long term expansion plans to the Government, providing the UK with the opportunity to stay competitive, boost jobs and drive nationwide growth. Heathrow has an exciting future ahead and we are ready to get going". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Heathrow's investment programme was set to be the largest in its history, with full details and phasing of the multi-billion GBP privately funded upgrade, including plans for a third runway, to be submitted to the UK Government in summer 2025. Confirmed projects included terminal expansions, airfield improvements, enhanced local transport connections and a focus on sustainability targets1. The airport also considered options such as a shorter northwest runway2.