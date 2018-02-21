London Heathrow Airport chairman outlines expansion policy

London Heathrow Airport chairman Paul Deighton outlined (20-Feb-2018) the airport's expansion policy ahead of the UK Parliament's Transport Select Committee inquiry into the draft Airports National Policy Statement. Highlights include:

The focus should be focused on the delivery of expansion rather than costs. Over recent months there has been considerable debate about how Heathrow expansion will be delivered, with debate focused on costs;



Any future expansion proposals must prioritise the needs of local communities, passengers and the national economy;

Expansion will be guided by two principles;

Ensuring local residents and businesses can benefit from the positive impacts, including jobs and investment, and reducing the negative impacts of Heathrow on local communities; Heathrow expansion to be a central part of the national plan to ensure the UK remains a successful, outward looking trading nation.



Lord Deighton added: "We will consider any new proposal or change which will help us to meet our commitments to our local communities and the country. But, we will always throw out the ones that don't. The interests of our local communities and of the country depend on it". [more - original PR]