2-Nov-2021 6:15 PM
London Gatwick Airport implements Veovo's passenger flow optimisation solution
London Gatwick Airport selected (02-Nov-2021) Veovo's 'Passenger Predictability' passenger flow optimisation solution. The technology provides real time analysis of passenger movements, allowing the airport to plan layout and lane openings and predict bottlenecks. Metrics provided include actual and forecast waiting times, occupancy and passenger throughput. Airport development director Bronwen Jones said the solution will lead to "smoother journeys" by increasing automation and optimising processes. The system has also been implemented at Manchester Airport, New York Newark Liberty International Airport and Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. [more - original PR]