London Gatwick Airport CEO welcomes UK Government's proposed easing of travel restrictions

London Gatwick Airport CEO Stewart Wingate said (17-Sep-2021) the UK Government's proposed changes to travel restrictions are a "significant and welcome step" towards the industry's recovery. The government plans to introduce a simplified two tier travel list in Oct-2021, as well as removing the pre departure testing requirement for fully vaccinated passengers. Vaccinated travellers will also be able to replace PCR tests with cheaper lateral flow tests. Mr Wingate called on the government to complement the changes by reinstating slot rules to "incentivise airlines, increase competition and provide passengers with greater choice and flexibility". [more - original PR]