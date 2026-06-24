London City Airport partners with Aspire Pre-Flight Hospitality for new lounge
London City Airport announced (23-Jun-2026) a partnership with Swissport's airport hospitality brand Aspire Pre-Flight Hospitality to open a new luxury lounge by 1Q2027. The opening will coincide with the airport's 40th anniversary of operations in 2027. Airport CEO Andy Cliffe said: "The introduction of this exclusive experience is answering a clear demand from passengers and will elevate our unrivalled customer offer and reputation as London's most loved airport". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Aspire Pre-Flight Hospitality planned multiple UK lounge additions and upgrades, including a more than 300-guest lounge at Manchester Airport T2 in late Aug-2026 and a refurbished 135-seat Aspire Lounge plus new Luxe and Suite concepts at Birmingham for summer 20261 2. Swissport reported hospitality revenue rose 22% in 2025 and Aspire welcomed 6.4 million guests across 110 lounges, underlining broader momentum in its lounge portfolio3.