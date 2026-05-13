Aspire Pre-Flight Hospitality to open refurbished lounge, new lounge at Birmingham Airport

Birmingham Airport previously announced it planned to open an executive lounge and three new F&B outlets in the Departures Lounge, phased through 2026, including a 363sqm Wagamama between Gates one and 20.1 Birmingham also unveiled extended boarding gate lounges at Gates 58 to 60 under its largest annual capital investment plan, involving GBP76.5 million over 12 months from May-2025.2 Aspire’s tiered lounge concepts, including Luxe and The Suite, were introduced at Newcastle after a refurbishment and expansion.3