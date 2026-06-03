Latin America's growth and constraints are advancing simultaneously

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Latin America aviation: Growth accelerates as structural constraints tighten', stated (03-Jun-2026) aviation in Latin America has entered a rare phase in which growth and constraints are advancing simultaneously. Passenger traffic continues to expand at rates exceeding many developed markets, premium demand is reshaping airline economics, and regulatory liberalisation in key countries is opening opportunities that appeared politically unattainable only a few years ago. Yet the region's operating environment remains among the most challenging globally. Infrastructure bottlenecks, taxation, currency volatility, aircraft availability constraints and regulatory fragmentation continue to erode profitability despite strong demand fundamentals. [more - CAPA Analysis]