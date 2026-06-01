IATA: Latin America seeing a 'notable increase' in economic activity driven by aviation

IATA, via its official LinkedIn account, stated (29-May-2026) "Latin America's aviation sector is at a pivotal moment, combining strong growth potential with persistent structural challenges". IATA reported a "notable increase" in economic activity in the region driven by aviation, noting rising regional exports and an expansion of international services is boosting connectivity, with Latin American airlines recording an 8.6% year-on-year increase in traffic in 2025. IATA continued: "Significant challenges remain - from high operating costs and regulatory complexity to infrastructure constraints, congestion and underinvestment". The association stated the sector made "meaningful progress" from 2014 to 2024, including a 47% decrease in regional airfares, an 18% increase in connectivity and a 38% increase in ASKs. IATA concluded: "Latin America is set to become a key region for aviation. Unlocking its full potential will require stronger economic collaboration and sustained investment".