Latin America aviation: Growth accelerates as structural constraints tighten

Aviation in Latin America has entered a rare phase in which growth and constraint are advancing simultaneously. Passenger traffic continues to expand at rates exceeding many developed markets, premium demand is reshaping airline economics, and regulatory liberalisation in key countries is opening opportunities that appeared politically unattainable only a few years ago.

Yet the region's operating environment remains among the most challenging globally. Infrastructure bottlenecks, taxation, currency volatility, aircraft availability constraints and regulatory fragmentation continue to erode profitability despite strong demand fundamentals.

The prevailing narrative around Latin American aviation remains incomplete. The industry's central challenge is no longer stimulating demand. That battle has largely been won. Air travel has become materially more affordable, connectivity has improved and aviation has become increasingly embedded in regional economic development. The more consequential question is whether governments, airports and suppliers can keep pace with demand growth before structural limitations begin suppressing economic opportunity.

Drawing on recent observations from IATA and CAPA - Centre for Aviation's 2026 outlook, this analysis examines why Latin America stands at a pivotal moment.

The next decade will not be defined by passenger growth alone. It will be determined by whether the region can transition from being an underdeveloped aviation market with high potential into a fully functioning aviation ecosystem capable of sustaining long-term economic expansion.