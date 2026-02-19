Loading
LATAM alters operations to Argentina due to general strike

LATAM Airlines Group confirmed (19-Feb-2026) it has altered its operations to and from Argentina on 19-Feb-2026 due to a general strike announced by the General Confederation of Labor of Argentina, and following "formal notification of adherence from the unions representing the workers of Intercargo". LATAM stated: "Some flights may operate with altered schedules and/or dates, without necessarily being cancelled". [more - original PR]

LATAM Airlines Group previously cancelled operations in Argentina during general strikes, including a full suspension of domestic and international services on 25-Sep-2018 and 25-Jun-2018, and offered rescheduling options to affected passengers. Past industrial actions involving Intercargo personnel have also impacted LATAM's operations in Argentina, causing service disruptions and delays1 2 3 4.

