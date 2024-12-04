LATAM Airlines Group signs USD300m sustainability linked loan with Credit Agricole and BNP Paribas

LATAM Airlines Group signed (03-Dec-2024) a USD300 million sustainability linked loan with Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Banking and BNP Paribas. The loan involves a revolving credit line that allows LATAM to access additional long term financing under special conditions in its interest rates if a series of sustainability goals are met. The transaction includes sustainability linked provisions where LATAM may receive pricing adjustments based on its performance against carbon emission intensity of operations, measured as tons of CO2 emissions per revenue ton kilometre. LATAM stated the loan is the first of its kind in South America. [more - original PR]