14-Aug-2019 3:44 PM
LATAM Airlines Group: International makes up 51% of passenger revenues in 2Q2019
LATAM Airlines Group detailed (13-Aug-2019) the performance of its network by markets in 2Q2019 as follows:
- Spanish Speaking Countries domestic accounted for 19.1% of total passenger revenue. The consolidated capacity increased 16.4% year-on-year, mainly in Peru and Chile, while traffic measured in RPK increased 15.2%, resulting in a 0.8ppts reduction in load factor to 79.5%. RASK in USD decreased 7.3% as a result of the depreciation of local currencies, especially the ARS and COP;
- Brazil's domestic passenger operation accounted for 29.6% of total passenger revenues. LATAM Airlines Brazil increased its domestic capacity by 1.3%, while traffic (RPK) increased 4.8% in the same period, thus consolidated load factor increased 2.7ppts to 79.9%. RASK increased 18.7% due to a lower comparison base due to the trucker's strike in the 2Q2018 and continued recovery in domestic demand, partially offset by the devaluation of the BRL, as in local currency revenues per ASK increased by 29.5%;
- International passenger operations accounted for 51.3% of total passenger revenues. Consolidated capacity increased 3.3% while international traffic increased 6% leading to a 86.1% load factor, a 2.2ppts increase. RASK declined 12.1%, mainly driven by lower demand from Argentina and capacity pressures in long haul routes from Brazil to Europe. [more - original PR]