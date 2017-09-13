LATAM Airlines Group: 35% of worldwide flights are operated under joint ventures

LATAM Airlines Group VP clients and president LATAM Airlines Brazil Claudia Sender Ramirez, speaking at CAPA's 2017 Latin America Aviation Summit, stated (12-Sep-2017) joint business agreements such as the partnerships LATAM is pursuing with American Airlines and IAG are "a big innovation in our region". Presently, over 35% of fights offered worldwide "have some sort of joint business agreement behind them", said Ms Sender Ramirez. "As soon as we have the joint business agreements in place, we will be able to access over 420 destinations that today we don't serve through our partner's networks", she concluded.