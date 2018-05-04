Loading
4-May-2018 10:32 AM

Large scale ATC industrial action planned in Italy on 08-May-2018

ENAV SpA reconfirmed (03-May-2018) two national strike actions were called for 08-May-2018. One was called by trade unions FILT-CGIL, UIL Trasporti and UNICA from 10:00 to 18:00 and the other by FIT-CISL and UGL-TA from 13:00 to 17:00. In addition, a local strike called by UGL-TA and UNICA is planned at Rome Fiumicino Airport from 10:00 to 18:00. The following other local strikes are scheduled from 13:00 to 17:00:

