La Compagnie plans to resume France to US service from Jun-2021

La Compagnie reported (16-May-2021) it received an EUR10 million state guaranteed loan through its parent company Dreamjet and renewed financial support from its shareholders, and plans to resume services from France to the US from Jun-2021. The carrier had suspended services to the US on 13-Mar-2020, switching to a charter operating model. Service from Paris to New York is due to resume in Jun-2021, followed by Nice-New York from Jul-2021. [more - original PR]