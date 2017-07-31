31-Jul-2017 1:39 PM
Kyrgyz carriers handle 631,000 pax in 1H2017
Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Transport and Roads reported (21-Jul-2017) the following traffic highlights for Kyrgyzstan's carriers in 1H2017:
- Passenger numbers: 631,033;
- Domestic: 322,113, +49.9% year-on-year;
- International: 308,920, +26%.
Foreign carriers handled 699,183 passengers on international Kyrgyzstan services in 1H2017, up 9.1%. 33 international and five domestic routes are currently operated to and from Kyrgyzstan. [more - original PR - Russian] [more - original PR - Russian - II]