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7-Apr-2026 2:51 PM

Kuwait Airways to resume services to India via Dammam from Apr-2026

Kuwait Airways announced (05-Apr-2026) plans to resume services from Kuwait to the following destinations in India via Dammam, commencing Apr-2026:

  • Ahmedabad: Weekly, commencing 05-Apr-2026;
  • Kochi: Twice weekly, commencing 06-Apr-2026;
  • Delhi: Weekly, commencing 07-Apr-2026;
  • Mumbai: Weekly, commencing 10-Apr-2026.

The airline will transport passengers from Kuwait to Dammam King Fahd International Airport on buses. [more - original PR]

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