7-Apr-2026 2:51 PM
Kuwait Airways to resume services to India via Dammam from Apr-2026
Kuwait Airways announced (05-Apr-2026) plans to resume services from Kuwait to the following destinations in India via Dammam, commencing Apr-2026:
- Ahmedabad: Weekly, commencing 05-Apr-2026;
- Kochi: Twice weekly, commencing 06-Apr-2026;
- Delhi: Weekly, commencing 07-Apr-2026;
- Mumbai: Weekly, commencing 10-Apr-2026.
The airline will transport passengers from Kuwait to Dammam King Fahd International Airport on buses. [more - original PR]