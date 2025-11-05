Korean Air signs SPA with Condor
Korean Air signed (04-Nov-2025) a Special Prorate Agreement (SPA) with Condor Flugdienst enabling Korean Air passengers travelling on Seoul Incheon-Frankfurt service to connect to Condor services from Frankfurt to Berlin, Hamburg and Munich, effective from 01-Nov-2025. The airline plans to expand the SPA to include "additional destinations in Condor's network during the upcoming summer schedule". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Korean Air planned to increase its Seoul Incheon-Frankfurt frequency from three to four times weekly from 12-Aug-2025, joining Asiana Airlines, T'way Air and Lufthansa on the route1. Condor launched twice daily Frankfurt-Berlin and Frankfurt-Hamburg services from 01-Mar-2025, routes operated year round by Lufthansa, with expanded summer 2025 frequencies to Berlin, Hamburg and Munich2 3.