Korean Air launches CARE FIRST integrated biosecurity information programme

Korean Air launched (04-Aug-2020) CARE FIRST, an integrated biosecurity information programme. Under the programme, the airline will provide text and video information about the range of measures it is implementing to prevent the transmission of coronavirus onboard aircraft and throughout the passenger journey, via the CARE FIRST section of its official website, through its social media channels and as part of its inflight entertainment offering. Korean Air will also provide passengers with a CARE FIRST KIT, containing a face mask, hand sanitiser and an information sheet, available upon request at check in counters and boarding gates. [more - original PR - Korean]