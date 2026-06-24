Korean Air and Delta expand Seamless Baggage Transfer service to Seattle and Los Angeles

Delta Air Lines introduced Seamless Baggage Transfer from Seoul Incheon to Minneapolis and Detroit, allowing most customers to proceed to connections without reclaiming bags unless referred by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).1 Incheon International Airport said the International Remote Baggage Screening programme cut transfer times by at least 20 minutes and also applied to Atlanta transfers.2 Smiths Detection supported the Aug-2025 Terminal two implementation, with planned expansion to Seattle, Los Angeles, Detroit, Minneapolis and Salt Lake City.3