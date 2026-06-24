Korean Air and Delta expand Seamless Baggage Transfer service to Seattle and Los Angeles
Korean Air and Delta Air Lines expanded (23-Jun-2026) their Seamless Baggage Transfer service for passengers departing Seoul Incheon International Airport to destinations in the US to include Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport. As previously reported by CAPA, the service enables checked baggage of passengers travelling from Seoul Incheon to the US to be screened remotely by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) while the aircraft is in flight, via the transmission of X-ray imaging and metadata collected by Smiths Detection, expediting processing by eliminating the need for transit passengers to reclaim and re-check their bags upon arrival in the US. It launched in Aug-2025 for services arriving at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, expanding to include services to Minneapolis St Paul International Airport and Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Apr-2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Delta Air Lines introduced Seamless Baggage Transfer from Seoul Incheon to Minneapolis and Detroit, allowing most customers to proceed to connections without reclaiming bags unless referred by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).1 Incheon International Airport said the International Remote Baggage Screening programme cut transfer times by at least 20 minutes and also applied to Atlanta transfers.2 Smiths Detection supported the Aug-2025 Terminal two implementation, with planned expansion to Seattle, Los Angeles, Detroit, Minneapolis and Salt Lake City.3