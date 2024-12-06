KLM calls for Dutch Government to reconsider Schiphol flight cap plans

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines CEO Marjan Rintel issued (05-Dec-2024) an open letter to the Dutch Government, urging it to reconsider its approach to reducing noise pollution at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, ahead of an upcoming decision on flight caps. Ms Rintel emphasised KLM's support for the goal of reducing noise pollution by 20%, but warned that reducing flight movements could have "large negative consequences" for Schiphol's future and Dutch connectivity. KLM emphasised fleet renewal and tariff differentiation should be prioritised over flight reductions. Ms Rintel labelled the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management calculation model a "major stumbling block", noting it fails to properly account for the impact of newer, quieter aircraft and tariff adjustments, and contains a calculation error underestimating noise reduction. Additionally, she highlighted the risk of retaliatory measures from the US and other countries if flight reductions lead to lost slots. Ms Rintel stated KLM plans to invest EUR7 billion in fleet renewal in the coming years, and underlined it would "support the introduction of tariff differentiation, which also significantly contributes to quieter aircraft and thus less noise pollution". [more - original PR]