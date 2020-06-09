9-Jun-2020 4:19 PM
Kenya extends international travel restrictions, developing protocols for resumption
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta announced (06-Jun-2020) the following updates in the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic:
- International travel restrictions were extended. The Ministry of Transport will engage all key stakeholders and develop protocols within seven days to guide the resumption of local air travel;
- The cessation of movement into and out of the Nairobi metropolitan area, Mombasa and Mandera was extended by 30 days;
- The cessation of movement into and out of Kilifi and Kwale counties shall lapse on 07-Jun-2020;
- The government will develop time bound protocols within 14 days for the progressive reopening of the economy.
Mr Kenyatta commented: "I want to open up at the earliest opportunity and get the economy going". [more - original PR]