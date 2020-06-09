Become a CAPA Member
9-Jun-2020

Kenya extends international travel restrictions, developing protocols for resumption

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta announced (06-Jun-2020) the following updates in the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic:

  • International travel restrictions were extended. The Ministry of Transport will engage all key stakeholders and develop protocols within seven days to guide the resumption of local air travel;
  • The cessation of movement into and out of the Nairobi metropolitan area, Mombasa and Mandera was extended by 30 days;
  • The cessation of movement into and out of Kilifi and Kwale counties shall lapse on 07-Jun-2020;
  • The government will develop time bound protocols within 14 days for the progressive reopening of the economy.

Mr Kenyatta commented: "I want to open up at the earliest opportunity and get the economy going". [more - original PR]

