Kenya and UK sign 'One-Stop Security' agreement for baggage screening
Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) announced (14-Oct-2026) Kenya and the UK signed an MoU on the 'Recognition of Aviation Security Measures for One-Stop Security'. The agreement establishes mutually recognised aviation security standards, controls and procedures. Under the 'One-Stop Security' arrangement, eligible hold baggage arriving from London Heathrow Airport and London Gatwick Airport will be exempt from secondary security screening at Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, subject to agreed operational guidelines. KAA stated the agreement is expected to improve connections for passengers and minimise processing delays for airlines by eliminating redundant security checks. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation signed a ‘One-Stop Security’ agreement with the UK Department for Transport, enabling acceptance of UK airport inspection procedures and avoiding unloading or re-inspection on arrival in Saudi Arabia.1 Kenya Airports Authority also launched a service charter at Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to improve passenger processing, security and inter-agency coordination.2