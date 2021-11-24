Kenya Airways and South African Airways sign strategic partnership framework

Kenya Airways and South African Airways signed (23-Nov-2021) a strategic partnership framework agreement, which the airlines described as "a key milestone towards co-starting a Pan African Airline Group by 2023". The airlines will cooperate on increasing passenger traffic, cargo opportunities and general trade in alignment with the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement. The partnership is expected to "improve the financial viability" of both airlines and deliver a "more competitive price offering" for passengers and cargo customers. The agreement also includes demand recovery and cost containment strategies to support the recovery of both carriers. The airlines stated that cooperation and "combining assets" will play an important role in their financial turnaround strategies. The partnership framework follows a memorandum of cooperation between the airlines signed in Sep-2021. [more - original PR]