7-Jul-2020 2:01 PM

Jordan receives WTTC 'Safe Travel Stamp'

Jordan's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced (05-Jul-2020) Jordan received a Safe Travel Stamp from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). As part of the country's tourism recovery phase, the Ministry supported the sector with JOD200 million (USD282.1 million) in liquidity and worked on preparing guidelines for the tourist system. [more - original PR - Jordan Tourism Board] [more - original PR - Jordan's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities - Arabic]

