John Menzies announced (14-Oct-2019) plans to appoint Alvaro Gomez-Reino as CFO, effective 01-Dec-2019. Mr Gomez-Reino was previously CFO at Swissport. The company also confirmed the creation of a new executive management board made up of the following members:

Philipp Joeinig;

Giles Wilson;

John Geddes;

Claire Hall;

Mervyn Walker. [more - original PR]