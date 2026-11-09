Jin Air targets 4Q2026 profitability through flexible capacity and destination expansion
Jin Air reported (06-Nov-2026) plans to defend 4Q2026 profitability through flexible capacity management and destination expansion, citing "solid" passenger demand for Japan and Taiwan. The airline will modernise its fleet with new Boeing 737 MAX 8 and A321neo aircraft ahead of its merger into "Integrated Jin Air", expected to become "Northeast Asia's largest low cost carrier". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Jin Air signed an agreement with Air Busan and Air Seoul to merge into a single LCC under the Jin Air brand, targeted to launch on 17-Mar-2027, subject to shareholder and South Korea MOLIT approvals and AOC modifications.1 Under the deal, Jin Air assumed the two carriers’ assets, liabilities and employees, with set share-swap ratios.1 Separately, it reportedly planned lease deliveries from Sep-2026, including 10 A321neos plus additional aircraft from Korean Air and Asiana, supported by an A320neo simulator introduced in May-2026.2 3