Jin Air targets 4Q2026 profitability through flexible capacity and destination expansion

Jin Air signed an agreement with Air Busan and Air Seoul to merge into a single LCC under the Jin Air brand, targeted to launch on 17-Mar-2027, subject to shareholder and South Korea MOLIT approvals and AOC modifications.1 Under the deal, Jin Air assumed the two carriers’ assets, liabilities and employees, with set share-swap ratios.1 Separately, it reportedly planned lease deliveries from Sep-2026, including 10 A321neos plus additional aircraft from Korean Air and Asiana, supported by an A320neo simulator introduced in May-2026.2 3