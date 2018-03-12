Jetstar Japan seen as 'huge opportunity' for Jetstar; has 'good domestic franchise'

Jetstar Group CEO Gareth Evans, speaking on CAPA TV, stated (02-Mar-2018) the company sees "Jetstar Japan as a huge opportunity". Mr Evans commented: "There's 166 million people in Japan and still very low penetration from a low cost perspective. We're building that business together with our partner over time. We've got a good domestic franchise. We've got a short haul international franchise, as well. There's a strong market growth between Australia and Japan, so we've seen Qantas grow between Australia and Japan, as well. Again, we will grow where the market demand exists, but we can see huge possibilities for the future of that business". [more - CAPA TV]