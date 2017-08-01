Jetstar Group CEO: China Eastern partnership 'essential' to serve growing Chinese aviation market

Jetstar Group CEO Jayne Hrdlicka, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, stated (01-Aug-2017) Qantas Group's partnership with China Eastern Airlines is "so essential" for the growing Chinese travel market. Ms Hrdlicka however conceded the partnership "may not be enough", as there is also a need for distribution partners. In the future, Ms Hrdlicka stated "You'll see us flying to secondary and tertiary airports... and partnering with tour operators and tour bodies" all through Asia.