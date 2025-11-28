Loading
Jetstar commences Perth-Manila service

Jetstar Airways commenced (28-Nov-2025) three times weekly Perth-Manila service with A321LR on 27-Nov-2025, marking its first route from Perth to the Philippines. The airline will offer more than 72,000 seats p/a on the route. Manila is the fifth Asian destination served by Jetstar from Perth, following Singapore, Bangkok, Phuket and Bali. Jetstar plans to base a fifth A321LR aircraft in Perth by Mar-2026. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Jetstar Airways' Perth-Manila launch coincided with its announcement of new Brisbane-Cebu service, collectively adding over 108,000 seats per annum between Australia and the Philippines from late 20251. Philippine Airlines was previously the sole scheduled operator on Perth-Manila2. Jetstar had also planned to deploy a fifth A321LR in Perth by Mar-2026 to support network growth1.

