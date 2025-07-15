15-Jul-2025 11:02 AM
Jetstar to launch Brisbane-Cebu and Perth-Manila services
Jetstar Airways announced (15-Jul-2025) plans to launch the following services to the Philippines:
- Brisbane-Cebu: Three times weekly from 03-Dec-2025 with A321LR aircraft;
- Perth-Manila: Three times weekly from 27-Nov-2025 with A321LR aircraft.
The services will add over 108,000 seats p/a from Australia to the Philippines. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Brisbane Airport]
Background ✨
Jetstar Airways’ planned Perth-Manila and Brisbane-Cebu services were subject to regulatory approval by Australia’s International Air Services Commission, with applications for the Perth-Manila rights lodged in late Mar-2025. Philippine Airlines was the only scheduled operator on the Perth-Manila route at the time of application, while Qantas had recently launched Brisbane-Manila service, joining Philippine Airlines on that sector1 2 3.