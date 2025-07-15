Loading
15-Jul-2025 11:02 AM

Jetstar to launch Brisbane-Cebu and Perth-Manila services

Jetstar Airways announced (15-Jul-2025) plans to launch the following services to the Philippines:

  • Brisbane-Cebu: Three times weekly from 03-Dec-2025 with A321LR aircraft;
  • Perth-Manila: Three times weekly from 27-Nov-2025 with A321LR aircraft.

The services will add over 108,000 seats p/a from Australia to the Philippines. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Brisbane Airport]

Background ✨

Jetstar Airways’ planned Perth-Manila and Brisbane-Cebu services were subject to regulatory approval by Australia’s International Air Services Commission, with applications for the Perth-Manila rights lodged in late Mar-2025. Philippine Airlines was the only scheduled operator on the Perth-Manila route at the time of application, while Qantas had recently launched Brisbane-Manila service, joining Philippine Airlines on that sector1 2 3.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More