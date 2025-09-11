JetSMART CCO: Flexibility important to shift assets in response to policy and demand changes

JetSMART Airlines chief commercial officer (CCO) Victor Mejia, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, said (09-Sep-2025) flexibility with placement of aircraft assets and crews is important for the group, as it helps it to deal with "lots of changes" in terms of governments and policies in the region, as well as the seasonality of traffic. JetSMART Group operates four ultra LCCs across Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru with a fleet of nearly 50 narrowbodies.